A spectacular innings from Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has led Riverina to a comfortable victory against Central Coast in the fifth round of the Bradman Cup.
Smith belted an incredible 154 off just 129 deliveries including 16 boundaries to help Riverina finish off their 50 overs at 7-320.
In response, Central Coast got to 8-213 before the game was stopped and eventually declared following persistent rain in Newcastle.
Riverina coach Dylan Weeding was very impressed with Smith's knock with him coming to the crease when the side was 2-34.
"It was tremendous, very impressive innings," Weeding said.
"He batted really well yesterday which we were really happy with, he got 55 not out and got us home.
"But then today he took it to the next level and really went on, we were obviously batting first so he had an opportunity and got himself into a position and started really well and was about 40 off 25 balls early on in the innings.
"He built a nice platform for himself to really have a crack at it at the back end and played some very impressive cricket shots in terms of classical stuff but also some of the new age reverse sweeps and switch hits."
Fellow Colts young gun Eden Breust finished with figures of 1-19 off his four overs while Wagga City's Caleb Walker scored 25 in a brief cameo that included three boundaries.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.