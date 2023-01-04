The Daily Advertiser

A massive innings from Kooringal's Shaun Smith has guided Riverina to a comfortable Bradman Cup victory against Central Coast

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coming to the crease at 2-34 Smith went on to score 154 helping Riverina reach 7-320 at the end of their 50 overs. Picture from Kooringal Colts

A spectacular innings from Kooringal young gun Shaun Smith has led Riverina to a comfortable victory against Central Coast in the fifth round of the Bradman Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.