Hundreds of motorists have received penalty infringement notices in the last seven days across the Riverina for offences varying from speeding to driving under the influence.
A high-visibility statewide police operation was launched ahead of Christmas, running through the New Year's period and targeting unsafe drivers.
Riverina Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Ben Smith said hundreds of motorists across the police district received penalty infringement notices for offences whilst driving throughout the operation period.
"Operation Christmas/New Year 2022 ran from Thursday, December 23, to Tuesday and in that time we had 7685 people through random breath testing setups across the Riverina," Acting Inspector Smith said.
"Of those there were 12 PCA (Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol) offences and 23 offences were issued for drugs."
With a higher volume of traffic on our roads and travellers eager to get to their holiday destinations, drivers exceeding road speed limits was also a frequently seen offence.
"There were 230 tickets issued for speeding and 247 tickets issued for other offences," Acting Inspector Smith said.
"Those can range from unregistered vehicles to not stopping at stop signs, things like that.
"There were 16 seat belt offences and 26 mobile phone offences."
Acting Inspector Smith is warning motorists that there are consequences of unsafe driving.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
