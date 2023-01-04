The Daily Advertiser
Riverina police catch motorists under the influence, speeding on roads

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:02pm, first published January 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Riverina Highway Patrol Acting Inspector Ben Smith. Picture by Madeline Begley

Hundreds of motorists have received penalty infringement notices in the last seven days across the Riverina for offences varying from speeding to driving under the influence.

