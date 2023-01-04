Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart has started the new year with a bang with a top 10 finish at the Bay Crits being held in Geelong.
Stewart finished the three day event seventh in the overall standings after a seventh place finish in the third stage.
Stewart was sitting in fifth place overall after the first day however a 26th place finish in stage two dropped him down the standings before fighting back on day three.
In addition to his strong individual result, Stewart also helped his team ARA Skip Capital clinch the teams win with them edging out Bayside Citroën by 14 points.
Stewart's teammate Blake Agnoletto finished third overall while fellow ARA Skip Capital rider Craig Wiggins finished fourth giving them three riders in the top seven.
Stewart now heads to Ballarat for the AusCycling National Road Championships that start on Friday with him competing in the Men's Elite Criterium.
