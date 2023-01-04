The Daily Advertiser

Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart has started the new year in fine form finishing seventh overall at the Bay Crits

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 4 2023
Myles Stewart has finished seventh overall in the Bay Crits being held at Geelong with him now heading to Ballarat for the AusCycling National Road Championships.

Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart has started the new year with a bang with a top 10 finish at the Bay Crits being held in Geelong.

