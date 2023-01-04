Athletics will become a year-round sport in Wagga thanks to funding announced to the sum of $587,967 for the installation of lights at the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre.
The monies, granted through the stronger country communities fund, will be used alongside existing funds designated to the redevelopment of the track.
Wagga Wagga Little Athletics treasurer Bob Hay said seeing the redevelopment and lighting progress feels bitter-sweet after nearly two decades of hoping to see the facilities upgraded.
"I've been pushing for this track to go in for probably 15 to 20 years with my good mate Bill Jacobs, who the track is now named after," Hay said.
"It's sort of been a bit of a pet project for us for a long time, I would have liked to have seen Bill be here to see it happen."
For the local athletes still here though, and those yet to come, Hay said having lights will be a huge benefit.
"Predominantly it opens up opportunities for athletics during winter, currently there's nowhere to train for athletes with no jumping or throwing facilities anywhere in the city that you can use during winter," Hay said.
Despite not having lights for evening training in winter, the most number of athletes compete in winter through school competitions.
Hay hopes the lights will also be of benefit to those outside of the athletics community, with the expectation other sports might use the field space for training in winter in their grounds are closed.
"It'll also open opportunities for other sporting groups to use it as a training venue when wet weather closes their fields," he said.
Lighting the athletic facilities will truly have a positive community impact he believes, with better facilities encouraging more competitors and bringing larger events to the region.
With large regional school carnivals unable to risk missing a date due to wet and dark facilities, Hay said teh redevelopment would open Wagga as a prime candidate to host events.
Additionally, with many local school competitions now running into the evenings, such as the Carroll Cup and Shipard Shield, he believes the lights will provide better flexibility for schools in running events.
"Schools are running into the evenings and into winter, so once again, that's going to help maybe open up opportunities for schools to look at running their athletics into the evenings, which also might get some them of the heat," Hay said.
With the full redevelopment set to take at least 12 months, there is still some time before local athletes can expect to see the lights in action but Hay is confident they'll be well worth the wait.
The light funding will be used alongside money received through the state government multi-sport community facility fund to redevelop the track and improve drainage.
Mayor Dallas Tout said it is exciting to have the funding announced to kick off 2023 and that increased sporting infrastructure has multitudes of benefits to the community.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
