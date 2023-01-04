The Daily Advertiser

Lights funding announced for Wagga athletics centre

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Athletes in Wagga will be able long jump into the night thanks to new funding for lights at the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre. Picture supplied

Athletics will become a year-round sport in Wagga thanks to funding announced to the sum of $587,967 for the installation of lights at the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre.

