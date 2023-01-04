NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole was tight-lipped on the potential impact disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire could have on the upcoming state election, as his party prepares for a battle with their Coalition partners for the seat of Wagga.
Both the Nationals and the Liberal Party will be putting forward candidates for the Wagga electorate as they look to pry the seat from independent Dr Joe McGirr, who was elected in the 2018 by-election triggered by Mr Maguire's resignation.
The Nationals have put forward Tumut businesswoman Andrianna Benjamin for the seat, while the Liberals are still yet to announce their candidate.
When asked if the ongoing controversies surrounding Mr Maguire could help the Nationals gain ground over the Liberals in Wagga, Mr Toole said he was "not going to discuss other parties".
"It's the National Party that has been around for over 100 years. This is the party that actually stands up for regional and rural NSW," Mr Toole said.
"I'm absolutely thrilled we have a candidate in Andrianna Benjamin that is going to be fighting for this community, fighting for this area. That's what you want - someone who is not afraid to speak up and is going to be a local champion."
The Nationals have not held the seat of Wagga since 1941, but came closest to usurping Dr McGirr at the 2019 election.
The Liberal Party held the seat of Wagga for 61 years before Mr Maguire's resignation, which came after he was identified during a corruption inquiry.
Mr Maguire was charged with criminal conspiracy in November 2022 over an alleged visa fraud committed while he was sitting in NSW parliament.
Wagga Liberals president Rob Sinclair said he was "not at all" concerned the controversies surrounding Mr Maguire would hurt his party's chances.
"The electorate will always look forward. What happened with Daryl is well in the past," Mr Sinclair said.
"You just have to put your best foot forward, put your best policies out there, put your best people out there, and the electorate will reward you for that."
Mr Sinclair said there was no doubt both Coalition parties putting forward candidates would make it "much easier" for Dr McGirr to reclaim his seat - but he is not giving up hope.
"If you have a good candidate and you run a really good campaign - nothing is impossible," he said.
Mr Toole was in Wagga on Wednesday to announce over $1 million in upgrades to Bolton Park, the Equex Centre and the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
