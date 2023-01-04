The Daily Advertiser

Liberals and Nationals prepare to go head to head for Wagga in state election

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 4 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said he was "not going to discuss other parties" when asked about the potential impact of Mr Maguire's controversies on the state election outcome in Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole was tight-lipped on the potential impact disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire could have on the upcoming state election, as his party prepares for a battle with their Coalition partners for the seat of Wagga.

