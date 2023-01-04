The Daily Advertiser

Additional seats at Equex hopes to bring big ticket sport

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga Netball secretary Kerry Thomas is excited for what the retractable grandstand might help bring to the region. Picture by Madeline Begley

Additional seating for the multi-purpose stadium at Equex may be the final puzzle piece in locking in top level matches in Wagga.

