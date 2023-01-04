Additional seating for the multi-purpose stadium at Equex may be the final puzzle piece in locking in top level matches in Wagga.
With $429,208 in funding issued to the project as part of round five of the stronger country communities fund, the stadium will gain an additional 460-seats in the form of a retractable grandstand.
Wagga Netball Association vice president Dave Buchtmann hopes it will be the final puzzle piece in locking in regional games for Super Netball team Giants.
"Wagga Netball has already been in discussions with Giants Netball about trying to bring a Giants game out here into the future, and the seating out at the multi-purpose stadium will provide another opportunity to get more people through the door and experience that A grade netball competition," Buchtmann said.
As Equex facilities continue to expand, Buchtmann hopes to see more high-level opportunities locally for players, such as the state masters which the association hosted in 2022.
"For us, it's important to try and bring those state level competitions down here," he said.
"Last year, we had social masters and we're hoping to repeat that again this year, but also academy games."
Secretary Kerry Thomas said it is always exciting to see more funding supporting the improvement of netball in Wagga and she hopes to see top level netball in the region.
"I think having a Giants game, for example, would be really good for netball in all of Wagga, not just us but AFL netball too," Thomas said.
Wagga Futsal's Sam Gray is also hoping the seating may present opportunity to bring higher level competition to Wagga.
"We're looking to grow the sport and we're fortunate in the facilities we have at Equex, we've got an international sized futsal pitch," he said.
"With the seating around the futsal pitch, it allows us now to attract the Capital Futsal competition over here and I'm already in discussion with them."
Also included in the funding announcement is new shot clocks and scoreboards for the Bolton Park courts, currently used by Wagga Heat for home Waratah League games.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
