The Daily Advertiser

Wagga homeowners splashed the cash on swimming pools during pandemic

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 7 2023 - 2:58pm, first published January 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga pool companies have waded through price increases and labour shortages to meet the surging demand in swimming pools. Picture by Madeline Begley

With overseas holidays off the table and more time at home on the cards, the pandemic resulted in a surge of Wagga homeowners splashing the cash on private pools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.