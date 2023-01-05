With overseas holidays off the table and more time at home on the cards, the pandemic resulted in a surge of Wagga homeowners splashing the cash on private pools.
Local pool companies have battled through price increases and labour shortages to meet the demand, which appears to finally be cooling off after a three year boom.
Wagga City Council received 492 applications for pool-related developments between January 2020 and December 2022.
The busiest year for new pool projects was 2021, during which the council received a whopping 188 applications.
Freedom Pools Wagga staff member Alexis Pollard said the company has been "installing pools like crazy" for the past two years.
"There has definitely been a boom ... the demand nearly doubled," Ms Pollard said.
"I think maybe because people haven't been able to spend $30,000 on their European holiday so instead they've been putting it towards their backyards - that's my best guess."
For many homeowners, installing a sparkling oasis in the backyard is also an investment in the property, creating a new centrepiece for eye-catching real estate photos down the line.
Ms Pollard said about 70 per cent of the pools her company is constructing have been for brand new homes, with many of Wagga's existing houses simply not having enough space.
She said the company has had to bring on new staff to help with the influx of pool installations.
Wagga Pools & Spas owner Winston Woods said the past few years have "definitely been busier" but the requests have started to slow down in recent months.
He said the coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly played a role in encouraging homeowners to dive into the pool market.
"Everybody had money and they were just sitting at home so I think a lot of people thought 'might as well get a pool'," Mr Woods said.
But the reasons why homeowners decided to take the plunge were ultimately quite varied.
"Some people were just empty nesters who wanted a pool for the grandkids while others were people who had just never had a pool and after arguing with spouses forever they just decided they're getting one," Mr Woods said.
"There were also a lot of younger couples with babies and toddlers who have just decided 'yep it's time, we're doing it'."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
