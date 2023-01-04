Regional aged care facilities are unfairly represented in a new national ratings system, a Wagga academic says.
The My Aged Care rating system was implemented last month as one of the responses to the Royal Commission into aged care.
The new system rates aged care facilities performance based on staffing, compliance with legislation, resident experience and quality measures.
Most Wagga services received an overall three star rating which is termed acceptable. One service, Gumleigh Gardens received an overall two star rating indicating improvement is needed.
But Charles Sturt University Associate Professor in nursing Maree Bernoth said this could well be due to other reasons other than the standard of care given to residents.
She said some facility's rating was put together with information that was not up to date, and places experiencing staff shortages were more likely to receive a lower rating.
"We're not being fairly measured against metropolitan facilities," she said.
"We are struggling [with staff shortages] but they're not talking about the quality of the staff."
A spokesperson for Gumleigh Gardens said the facility, run by the United Protestant Association Riverina, provides a "high standard of care" to residents.
"UPA is committed to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission Standards and we have a strong philosophy of continuous improvement," the spokesperson said.
Gumleigh Gardens' resident experience rating was four stars, but they received a one star rating for staffing and two stars for compliance.
"Staffing within aged care has been challenging across the industry and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," the UPA spokesperson said.
"We are pleased these challenges have not affected the quality of our residents' experience."
The My Aged Care site says there is currently one outstanding compliance issue.
Assoc. Prof Bernoth said because the rating system was still in its infancy, not all categories had been assessed yet.
She said areas like daily activities and well being are where regional facilities like those in Wagga will thrive.
"We've got staff who appreciate the background of the residents and have activities to enhance quality of life," Assoc Prof Bernoth said.
"Especially for older people who have always lived in rural areas. They're ability to stay in rural areas enhances their quality of life, so hopefully that will improve the star ratings of our facilities as they bring in extra indicators."
Assoc Prof Bernoth said the best way to evaluate regional aged care facilities was to speak to families who have or had a family member stay at the service or to visit multiple times.
"It doesn't take a lot of time to get a sense of what the facility's like," she said.
"You see the residents, you see them smiling, talking to one another, the staff having a joke with the residents - that's beginning to tell you where the focus of the facility is."
The Department of Health and Aged Care left My Aged Care ratings open for corrections to the self-reported categories of staffing and quality measures.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
