A large number of firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze between Walla and Gerogery.
Firefighters were called to a shed fire on Walla Road about 7.30pm on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a hay shed.
A dozen fire trucks and 30 firefighters attended the blaze which is now contained, but work continues at the scene.
Smoke is still visible in the area, with an excavator being used to break up hay bales.
"We were supported with bulk water supplied by Greater Hume Shire," he said.
"Firefighters worked overnight to contain the fire, however the fire is likely to continue to smoke throughout the day.
"The suspected cause of the fire is electrical.
"Police and paramedics are also on the scene assisting."
A solar panel may have caused the fire, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile a total fire ban is in place for the local government areas of Federation, Berrigan, Edward River and Murray River on Wednesday.
The fire danger rating is listed as high, with people urged to be ready to act.
During days of total fire ban, people are unable to light, maintain or use fire in the open, or carry out any activity likely to cause a fire.
Welding, grinding, gas cutting and other hot works can't be done in the open, and fire authorities strongly urge people to avoid using tractors and slashing.
All fire permits in the Southern Border region, which includes Albury, were suspended indefinitely last week.
