The Daily Advertiser

Country Championships contenders emerging

By Graeme White
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Guymer will be aboard Invertational, who has won two of his last three starts for Canberra trainer Matthew Kelley, at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.

IT'S the time of the year when the pretenders from the contenders start to emerge for the Newhaven Park Country Championships with some of the possibilities on display at Wagga on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.