The Daily Advertiser

Josh Powderly breakthrough part of strong recent run

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young trainer Josh Powderly is enjoying a good recent run which Party Charger, pictured in September, extended at Temora on Tuesday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

Party Changer extended a good recent run for Young trainer Josh Powderly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.