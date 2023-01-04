Party Changer extended a good recent run for Young trainer Josh Powderly.
Almost a year since Powderly suffered a spinal cord injury after falling through a roof at work, the stable is back firing.
They won five races last year, despite not having a starter for the first eight months of the season after the accident.
It was more than double from the season before and his 19 per cent strike rate is the best since the 43-year-old trained one winner from four starters in the 2008-09 season.
Powderly, who continues to make improvements after his life-changing accident, is pleased with how things are going.
"It's been really good since I got out of hospital and we brought all the racehorses back in," Powderly said.
"We've got a good little program here.
"I do as much as I can, tell (wife) Chloe and Jimmy (Brown) what to do on the track and they go down and do it.
"Chloe has been hoppling them all this week and last week and takes most of the credit for Party Changer.
"It's a good team effort and I'm getting stronger all the time."
Party Changer broke through for his first career win at start eight at Temora on Tuesday.
After showing plenty of promise when making his debut in August, Powderly was pleased to see him put in all together after two placings.
"He showed a heap of promise early but got really sick there with a virus that we didn't know about," he said.
"He's really going good and he gets his bonus now."
Michael Towers took the winning drive with regular reinsman Jimmy Brown, who helps Powderly and wife Chloe work the team on holidays.
The $2.50 favourite went on to down Infinite Hope ($5) by 3.1 metres.
Powderly is now looking to send Party Changer to Queensland in the near future with the chance to pick up another bonus, or two, there.
"He's QBred as well so we will probably give him another run or two and then send him up to Brisbane for a month or so to try to get his bonus," he said.
"Then he will come back."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
