Young athletes will be given the chance to train later into the night and more spectators will be able to gather at Bolton Park, as part of the latest round of a NSW government funding program.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced $429,000 will be spent installing a scoreboard and shot clock for the indoor stadium at Bolton Park, as well as on brand new retractable seating for the multi-purpose stadium at the Equex Centre.
Almost $588,000 will also be spent installing floodlights at the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre in Bourkelands, allowing athletes to train and play after dark.
In other news
"Wagga already has a reputation of being known as the 'City of Good Sports', well this announcement today of more than $1 million ensures it is now even greater when we see sport in this area," Mr Toole said.
The new seating will allow up to 446 more people to watch games at the Equex Centre.
Wagga Little Athletics Club treasurer Bob Hay said floodlights at the Bourkelands centre will give athletes the opportunity to continue training late in winter months, while also providing flexibility in scheduling major events.
"In addition to the upcoming works to upgrade the track to a synthetic surface, this grant will enable local athletes to stay and train in Wagga in an excellent facility," Mr Hay said.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the seating upgrades will allow the stadium to host larger indoor events and attract "huge economic and social benefit" to the region, while the athletics centre upgrade will support aspiring athletes across the entire Riverina region.
Funding for the upgrades will come from the fifth round of the state government's Stronger Country Communities fund, which is targeting local community and sporting infrastructure projects.
Wagga City Council is currently undergoing a $65 million revamp of the Bolton Park precinct, following the adoption of a detailed master plan in 2019.
Cr Tout said the recently-announced upgrades will work in tandem with the Bolton Park master plan.
"It's a multi-decade plan that will grow and change ... having these shot clocks and scoreboard will improve the facility and the infrastructure we have right now," he said.
"PCYC was the big piece of the jigsaw [for the master plan] and then we're continuing to work with things around that."
Some of the key items in the 20-year master plan include a brand new regional sports hub, a new scoreboard and grandstand at Robertson Oval and an overhaul of the tennis courts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.