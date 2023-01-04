The Daily Advertiser

NSW government announces $1m upgrades to Bolton Park, Equex Centre, Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre

By Monty Jacka
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 12:30pm
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout says the new scoreboard, shot clock and retractable seating will support the ongoing $65 million revamp of the Bolton Park precinct. Picture by Madeline Begley

Young athletes will be given the chance to train later into the night and more spectators will be able to gather at Bolton Park, as part of the latest round of a NSW government funding program.

