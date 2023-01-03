The Daily Advertiser

Wagga motorists warned of traffic disruptions on main road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic at standstill after caravan flips on arterial Wagga road

Westbound traffic travelling along Edward Street in Wagga is at a standstill as emergency services work to clear a caravan that flipped onto its side coming off of the Barbeques Galore roundabout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.