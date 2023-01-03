Traffic at standstill after caravan flips on arterial Wagga road

Westbound traffic travelling along Edward Street in Wagga is at a standstill as emergency services work to clear a caravan that flipped onto its side coming off of the Barbeques Galore roundabout.
Emergency services were called to Edward Street following reports that a caravan being towed by a Toyota Hilux had flipped on its side shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Motorists are still able to pass through the area using the far left wastbound lane but are being urged to take caution when travelling in the area as a tow truck works to remove the caravan from the road.
The right westbound lane is currently closed and according to LiveTraffic NSW traffic is congested in all directions at the roundabout.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.