The Daily Advertiser

Leeton police hunt person responsible for alleged assault of staff member at licensed premises in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:52pm, first published January 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The manager was allegedly assaulted during the early hours of New Year's Day in Leeton.

LEETON police are working to identify a person they believe is responsible for allegedly assaulting the manager of a licensed premises in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.