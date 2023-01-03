Danny Beasley is ready to hit the ground running after returning home to Wagga.
The 24-time group one winner arrived home from almost 15 years in Singapore just before Christmas and heads to Murrumbidgee Turf Club for five rides.
Beasley made the trip home via Hong Kong after Singapore Derby winner Lim's Kosciuszko was invited to their international race day.
After just getting his licence approved, Beasley is looking forward to the change of scenery.
"I was very thankful to Racing NSW and Peter V'Landys for getting it through really quickly and I'm looking forward to it," Beasley said.
"We got back about a week before Christmas and I couldn't ask to come back at a better time."
READ MORE
He's happy to have picked up five rides across the eight races.
Especially after taking a low-key approach to his return.
"I couldn't be happier as that's just by word of mouth," Beasley said.
"I don't have a manager, I'm probably going to manage myself for a little while, and probably not a lot of people have my phone number so to pick up five rides on the first day back around here I'm more than happy with."
Two of them are for Tim Donnelly including Participator who hasn't raced for anything less than $100,000 in his last four starts.
Despite failing to beat a runner home in his last two starts before a let up, Beasley expects Participator will appreciate the drop in grade.
"I watched from afar pretty closely at a lot of the races but it's still not like being here and having your finger right on the pulse so it's something I'll have to learn about again but you would think that Highway form would hold up pretty well coming back to just your normal TAB meeting," he said.
"We see week-in, week-out just how competitive they are. They are super strong and if you get beat a couple of lengths in a Highway, or run a better than that, you come back to the country you would think that would hope up pretty well."
He will also ride Am I Richenuff for Darrell Burnet after two of his last three starts were in Highway Handicaps.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.