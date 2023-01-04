The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 5

January 5 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Earth's overpopulation remains a problem for us all

OVERPOPULATION INDEED

Brian Measday ("A poor development for humankind", Daily Advertiser, Jan 3) is a brave cove, I'll give him that. He makes the point that it took 60,000 years for the human population to reach nearly 2 billion (in 1920). One-hundred years later, we are at 8 billion.

