Letters: Earth's overpopulation remains a problem for us all

Brian Measday ("A poor development for humankind", Daily Advertiser, Jan 3) is a brave cove, I'll give him that. He makes the point that it took 60,000 years for the human population to reach nearly 2 billion (in 1920). One-hundred years later, we are at 8 billion.
In other words, if you're looking for human-induced carbon dioxide emissions, look no further than our collective lungs.
Anyway, Mr Measday is very courageous because I pointed out exactly the same problem two years ago ("Population tests our planet", December 30, 2020) and I got flogged from pillar to post by the local Left for wanting to impose restrictions on childbirth: I perhaps wanted "an equivalent of China's one-child policy" according to one writer ("State-sanctioned population control is not the answer", January 6, 2021).
I found being suspected of advocating a Maoist doctrine hugely amusing, but that's another story.
I copped a whuppin' for pointing out the bleeding obvious (overpopulation) about so-called "human-induced climate change" and arguing that the greatest threat to the planet is our own population growth.
I hope Mr Measday has girded his loins for a similar fettling after pointing out the same problem.
The silence was deafening after New Year's Eve. Where were the teals and Greens after eight tonnes of pyrotechnics with more than 7000 fireworks were launched from the various locations around Sydney Harbour?
Can you imagine the air pollution contributed by many thousands of fireworks all around Australia on New Year's Eve, let alone around the world?
Are people really interested in saving the planet and reducing our contribution to the progressive destruction of climate change.
READ MORE LETTERS:
What a legacy will we leave our children and grandchildren?
And the plastic, glass and paper refuse left on our beaches continues to massively increase in content, challenging the health of our children and fish in the sea.
Let's work together for a safer, better and healthier New Year.
Ray Goodlass (January 3) encapsulates many of Scott Morrison's failures. To that I would add his absolute belief that when he was in the room he was the smartest person there. His behaviour in the robodebt Royal Commission showed this.
That said, however, the Liberal Party knew what Morrison was but did nothing to alter him but responded by distancing themselves from the Liberal brand.
Their complicity made them enablers, the type of people who are always in the background without whom no autocratic leader in history can survive. The Liberals only have themselves to blame for the resultant predicament they find themselves in.
