Wagga road death toll revealed, as statewide fatalities climb in 2022

Two lives were lost on Wagga roads last year as the death toll on NSW roads climbed due to extreme wet weather and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
288 people tragically died on roads across the state in 2022, up from 275 in 2021 - a near 100-year low.
Four people lost their lives on roads across Wagga, Albury, Temora, Griffith and Cootamundra-Gundagai LGAs.
Two occurred in Wagga, one in Albury and one in Griffith.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Sadly, four people lost their lives in the six selected LGAs in 2022. This is 11 fewer than in 2021, and more than 4 less than the pre-COVID average," said Tara McCarthy, Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW.
"While I am pleased that this is a step in the right direction, any deaths or serious injuries on our roads are too many."
Speed and driver fatigue was the cause of the Riverina road deaths, but across the state a wet year was a key factor in many road fatalities. 70 people died on wet roads compared to 44 in 2021.
The overall death toll is the third-lowest in the state since 1923 and remains below the pre-COVID average of 363 deaths a year, said Ms McCarthy, and she said the government is determined to reach zero deaths or injuries on NSW roads by 2050.
"The road toll isn't just a number. It's someone's mum, dad, son, daughter, partner, or friend ... and the NSW Government is continuing to roll out plans to help drive down our toll," said Ms McCarthy.
Australasian College of Road Safety NSW chapter deputy chair Mick Timms said the deaths per hundred thousand across the state is comparable to other similar countries, at 3.53 per 100,000 population.
But that figure is over double in regional areas.
Fatalities on country roads also increased in 2022, up from 194 in 2021 to 200 in 2022.
"That's the disparity between the metropolitan areas and the rural areas where obviously vehicle speeds are much higher. And the the energy generated in a crash leads to these injury and fatal outcomes," he said.
Mr Timms said a more accurate statistic to gauge road safety is the number of road crashes and injuries per year.
"2021 is the last full year of injury crash data, there were 10,000 people hospitalised as a result of road crashes," he said.
"Every year in addition to that 288 people who lose their lives, there's 10,000 people hospitalised, that can range from abrasions and minor fractures all the way up to life changing injuries."
Mr Timms said the wet weather fatalities were of particular concern, with many lives lost due to drivers ignoring flood warning signs last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.