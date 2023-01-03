Molly Bourke made the most of a late call up to take out the Moruya Cup on Monday.
After emergency Crackalacka gained a run in the $75,000 feature, Bourke was given her chance by Kembla Grange trainer Theresa Bateup.
The Wagga jockey certainly made the most of it.
"It's a long trip when you don't get the results but when you get the results it makes it all worth it," Bourke said.
It was one of her biggest wins to date, right up alongside her city win aboard Wagga galloper Zakeriz at a midweek Canterbury meeting last year.
After putting himself in a great position just behind the leader, Bourke was pleased with how he finished off.
"We had more of an outside gate coming out of barrier eight but managed to jump and get a perfect slot on the fence," she said.
"It's quite rare in that big of a field from barrier eight to be behind the leaders.
"He then got the perfect gap at the top of the straight and it was all over then."
He went on to down To The Nines by just under a length.
The win now puts Crackalacka in the running for the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
It also adds to a good run Bourke is enjoying at the moment.
She's had six winners in the past four weeks.
After returning to Wagga midway through the year, Bourke is happy with how the season is unfolding.
"I'm definitely on a roll at the moment," she said.
"It's going really well.
"I got a lot of opportunities riding outside trackwork in Canberra, got my name in with more people and now that I've moved back to Wagga I've got my name out there a bit more and it has helped me kick."
Bourke is hoping to continue her good run with two rides at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
She will jump aboard Carolina Fire for Lee and Cherie Curtis but is particularly looking forward to the ride on Shafty for Gundagai trainer David Blundell.
Bourke has ridden Shafty to three wins in a row, at Wagga, Canberra and again at Wagga leading into Christmas.
"I've won three in a row on him so he's in terrific form so he should run a good race up there," she said.
