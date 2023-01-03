The Daily Advertiser

Search for swimmer feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga called off

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
A multi-agency search for a swimmer feared missing in Wagga Beach has been called off. Picture by Les Smith

A search for a swimmer feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River has been called off after more than a week.

