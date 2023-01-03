A search for a swimmer feared missing in the Murrumbidgee River has been called off after more than a week.
A multi-agency search had commenced at Wagga Beach on Tuesday evening, December 27, after a group reported seeing a male enter the water and did not see him resurface.
As of Thursday search efforts were cut back to twice-daily searches by Wagga VRS and police.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said no other witnesses had come forward and no missing persons reports had been made.
Wagga VRA captain Jodie Carter said the twice-daily searches concluded on Tuesday after they liaised with police.
"We will reinstate the searches should we receive any new information," she said.
