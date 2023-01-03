Within minutes of a donation bin being made available to the public to collect school necessities for children in need multiple residents had already contributed.
The bin is set up at Wagga Marketplace every year for Operation Backpack, a St Vincent de Paul program.
Operation Backpack calls for community members to donate school items from backpacks, pens and pencils, lunch boxes, books and stationary items which are then distributed to local disadvantaged children.
St Vincent de Paul Society Wagga Central Council president Peter Burgess, who has 15-years of experiencing teaching, said having access to these items is hugely important to a child's success in school.
"The biggest barrier for young children is to feel accepted in school," Mr Burges said.
"For them to come with a decent backpack, clean uniform, books and a pen, to be able to walk in and feel like every other kid in the class room is the first step to a good education.
"You've got to feel confident."
With housing struggles and inflation rearing its ugly head, Mr Burges said those who can help are being urged to do so.
"I think there is an increasing need," he said.
"With houses going up, particularly rentals, homelessness is going to be a continuing problem over the next few years and we very much see this as an opportunity to encourage these kids to get a better education.
"Down the road that will give them a better life and better options."
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager LaNiece Dillon said so far they have seen a big show of support.
"I had a lady last week who had been in town visiting and saw the posters and she had already made a donation last week."
Multiple residents had also already made a donation in the first few minutes of the bin being made accessible on Tuesday morning.
"It's really good to see the community rallying behind those in need and those doing it tough among our community," Mrs Dillon said.
"It's a really good initiative. We've been doing this for years and the great thing is that we are helping children and parents in Wagga."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
