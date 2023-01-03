Hedditch recognised for long service

After years of service to her community, Christine Hedditch has been recognised for her tireless support of and dedication to motorcross in the Riverina.
Falling into the sport alongside her husband and children, Hedditch worked her way through the volunteer ranks at the Leeton Motorcycle Club, before becoming a stalwart in her community.
Starting as a canteen volunteer, the full-time emergency nurse is now accredited to officiate at national level events.
"Shortly after they (my family) started racing one of the ladies in Leeton asked me to come and score. I'd done a bit of work in the canteen but they needed lots of manual scorers to ensure accuracy of people's points," Hedditch said.
"It just became a given that I'd come and score, and then we had bigger events in town, we had the amcrosses, and we had enduros, so it's not only motorcross that I was scoring."
During her time volunteering, Hedditch was a local pioneer of a new electoronic scoring system, and took time to travel across the state to different competitions to learn how to implement it locally.
"There was only one other lady in the Riverina who knew how to use the mylaps system so I dedicated my time to going along to all the events that she went to so I learnt how to use the computer system because my kids loved racing so much," she said.
With her for the ride was her husband, who has also taken on many official roles not only at their local club but across the region.
"I started going and scoring, you know, doing all these events, with the mylaps beside the other lady and learning how to troubleshoot and set up the events and finalising events and uploading them, it was quite a substantial thing," Hedditch said.
"I'm a full-time emergency nurse and midwife, so I did it around my rosters at work, I'll often finish a shift and then I'll get up at four o'clock or three o'clock in the morning with my husband and we'll go to the events, then we're there for the whole day and I'll often go to a night shift after that."
Despite her incredible personal time sacrifice and undoubted dedication to the sport, Hedditch was quite taken aback when she heard she was being recognised.
"There are so many wonderful people out there that help and pour so much time into the sport, I'm just one of the many. I could name hundreds of worthy recipients of this award," she said.
The award, issued by Riverina Interclub Challenge, recognises a volunteer for their "valued support and commitment".
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
