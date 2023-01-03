The Daily Advertiser

Hedditch recognised for long service

Updated January 3 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 11:50am
Christine Hedditch, Sally Melross, and Mel Brownlie at the Young Motorcross Event. Picture supplied.

After years of service to her community, Christine Hedditch has been recognised for her tireless support of and dedication to motorcross in the Riverina.

