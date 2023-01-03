The Daily Advertiser

After a disappointing 2022, Leeton-Whitton captain Tom Meline is looking forward to the upcoming season with the Crows determined to keep improving

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
After a difficult season in 2022, Crows captain Tom Meline says the main objective for the side is to keep improving. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton captain Tom Meline is looking forward to the upcoming season with the young Crows side determined to keep improving.

