Leeton-Whitton captain Tom Meline is looking forward to the upcoming season with the young Crows side determined to keep improving.
After reaching the grand final in the AFL Riverina Championship in 2020 and finishing the 2021 season in seventh place with five wins, the Crows went win-less in 2022 and were on the receiving end of a couple of heavy defeats.
Despite coming off the disappointment of last year, Meline has been impressed with how the side has tackled the first few weeks of pre-season with some optimistic signs that the group will continue to be on the improve in 2023.
"It's been pretty good actually," Meline said.
"We've got quite a young group again this year and we've had decent numbers compared to the last few pre-seasons.
"Everyone is having a fair crack and buying in and there is a few young ones leading from the front which is always good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Last year was a difficult one for the Crows with them failing to win a game in first grade while their reserve grade side only managed to pick up the single victory against Narrandera.
While it could be easy for clubs to drop their heads, Meline was proud of how the side continued to show up and fight their way through to the end of the season.
"We've got a pretty tight group," he said.
"I think for a lot of the boys just knowing you are coming down and being around a fair group of your mates made it a lot easier.
"Especially in the middle of winter and you are not winning games it's always tough, but I think we stayed pretty well together and motivated through the whole year."
While not having the best year results wise, Meline said there was consistent progression and development from the young blokes in the side.
"Those blokes had never played a first grade game and by the end of the season they had got 10 or 12 games under their belt," he said.
"They picked the pace up a bit more and just those younger ones you definitely noticed the natural development in those guys.
"I think also some of the older blokes that have been there for a while stepped up a bit because we were pretty light on for top tier players.
"The older blokes had to step up and shoulder a bit more of the burden and help out the younger blokes which was good to see.
"I definitely thought we developed well towards the end of the year, unfortunately it didn't result in a win but the main thing was we were always improving."
After getting to experience first grade in 2022, Meline expects there to be a couple of young Crows who will take massive steps forward in 2023.
"Angus Crelley is a good one," he said.
"Last year he broke his foot in the pre-season and only came back in the last four or five games of the year.
"He enjoys his footy and is a good quality young fella and he's pretty talented.
"Young Jack Coelli is another, he played mainly down back last year and I reckon he's going to come on a fair bit and he's a good character also.
"Then we've got a heap of under 17's boys coming up this year, so there is plenty of quality coming up there.
"The Ryan twins (Blake and Jaxon) show a fair bit which is good, so I'll be keen to see them get up there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.