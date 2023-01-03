In less than 24-hours Griffith Highway Patrol detected three fake International licenses, resulting in court dates for at least two Junee men.
About 2:30pm on Saturday, September 17, officers from Griffith Highway patrol were patrolling along the Mid Western Highway near Rankins Springs when they stopped a 2009 white Holden Cruze sedan bearing Victorian registration.
The driver, a 42 year old Malaysian man from Mildura, was asked to produce his drivers license, to which he produced a card that replicated a Malaysian driver's license as well as a Malaysian Passport.
Upon inspection of the Malaysian drivers license a number of flaws were identified and checks on the Official Portal of Road Transport Department Malaysia revealed the driver only held a motorcycle class of license, which expired in 2005.
Further checks revealed that he had never held any class of license in any Australian state or territory.
The Department of Immigration was contacted which revealed he had been residing in Australia on a bridging Visa for the past six years.
This driver was issued with a court attendance notice to attend Griffith Local Court on December 7.
He was convicted of the following offences, Possess false document to influence exercise public duty and Never licensed person Drive vehicle on road - first offence. Police have passed on these details to the Department of Immigration for a review on his Visa.
At about 12:03pm on Sunday, september 18, officers from Griffith Highway patrol were conducting Stationary Roadside testings on Burley Griffin Way at Ardlethan when a 2003 blue Nissan X Trail, bearing Victorian registration, was stopped with a 2001 silver Toyota Tarago, bearing Victorian registration following closely behind.
Both vehicles were directed to stop at the stationary testing site.
The driver, of the blue Nisan X Trail a 34-year-old Malaysian man from Junee, was requested to produce his drivers license, to which he produced a card that replicated a Malaysian driver license.
When asked what that document was the driver stated to police, "That's my drivers license. I need it for work."
He also produced a NSW Photo card.
The driver of the silver Toyota Tarago, a 22 year old Malaysian male also from Junee, was requested to produce his driver's license which he produced a card that replicated a Malaysian driver license.
When asked what that document was the driver stated to police, "My friend made this for me, so I can drive in Australia."
He also produced a Malaysian Passport.
Police inspected both Malaysian drivers licenses produced and identified a number of flaws.
Checks on the Official Portal of Road Transport Department Malaysia revealed that both drivers have never held any license.
Further checks revealed that both drivers have never held any class of license in any Australian state or territory.
The Department of Immigration was contacted which revealed both males had been residing in Australia on bridging Visas for the past few years.
Both drivers were issued with a court attendance notice to attend Griffith Local Court on December 7.
Both men were convicted of the following offences, Possess false document to influence exercise public duty and Never licensed person Drive vehicle on road - first offence. Police have passed on these details to the Department of Immigration for a review on their Visas.
If you have any information in relation to false drivers licenses, International or Australian, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 .
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
