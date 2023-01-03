The Daily Advertiser
Police

Police catch three men with fake licenses driving across the Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 4 2023 - 10:13pm, first published January 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Police catch three men with fake licenses travelling across the Riverina in less than 24-hours. Picture by NSW Police

In less than 24-hours Griffith Highway Patrol detected three fake International licenses, resulting in court dates for at least two Junee men.

