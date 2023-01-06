BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This well-appointed four-bedroom home is set on a wide block allowing for side-access for boat or caravan parking.
The light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, stone benchtops, walk-in pantry and an overhead raked ceiling skylight. There's a large front formal lounge, open-plan living and dining overlooking the backyard.
The main bedroom offers an ensuite and walk-in robe while the three other bedrooms have built-in robes.
The main bathroom features a luxury freestanding bath and feature wall while the oversized laundry offers plenty of storage and internal access from the double lock-up garage.
Outside, the large under-roof entertaining area has a fan, downlights and in-built Bluetooth speakers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.