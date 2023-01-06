BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
With striking street appeal, this private oasis set on one acre in The Rock has it all and it will not disappoint.
This home delivers the full lifestyle experience from fabulous gardens, entertainment areas, pool and shedding plus a fabulous family home.
This home offers a flair for entertaining and the perfect setting where you can retreat to fully appreciate the abundance of nature from your front door.
Featuring a four-bedroom home, which has been fully repainted inside, with an ensuite to the main bedroom, huge living area with feature bay windows and large quality kitchen with separate dining area.
Outside, the front and rear verandahs overlook the manicured established garden while the entertaining area overlooks the swimming pool on one side and firepit on the other.
There's also an orchid and veggie gardens plus a fully-sealed driveway with access to a huge garage for two cars plus office area and stand-alone single carport.
The list of features goes on and on and the only way to truly appreciate this magnificent property is to inspect.
Situated in The Rock, only 25 minutes drive from Wagga Wagga, and fast becoming the place to be.
If you are looking for a carefree lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city living, then look no further as this is sure to impress.
