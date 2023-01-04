ON THE PACE: Pair of group one wins to finish season

FORMER Riverina reinsmen Nathan Jack and Mark Pitt both ended the year with group one victories.
Jack won two of the Vicbred Super Series trotting finals on Saturday.
He took out the two year-old colts and geldings final with The Locomotive for Wayne Potter before Cravache Dor took a big win for Anton Golino in the three-year-old colts and geldings final.
Pitt also won two group ones.
He took out the two-year-old colts and geldings final with The Lost Storm, who won by 36.7 metres, as well as two-year-old fillies final with Joyful.
Both are trained by Emma Stewart.
It caps off big returns to the sport for both reinsmen.
ANDREW Pitt brought up a special win at Leeton on Sunday with Security Check.
Security Check made it four wins from eight starts for the Leeton trainer-driver in the Golden Apple Super Store Final.
Pitt is a former butcher at the Golden Apple and was touched to win the race that has long been associated with the late Frank Fiumara.
"He went really good and I've always wanted to win that race," Pitt said.
"I started there when I was 11 just doing Saturday mornings and school holidays, did my apprenticeship there so it was about 14 years all up."
Security Check has proven to be a good buy out of Victoria.
Pitt gave plenty of the credit to Jodie Ward for her work with the six-year-old.
ONE proved to be the right number at Temora on Tuesday.
Four of the six winners all sported the red saddle cloth on their way to victory.
Nathan Turnbull pair Baby Bee Mine and Grinfaron, Brooke McPherson's Eagles Crossing and Josh Powderly's Party Changer were all able to lead all the way to their victories.
All but Party Changer, who won the maiden, now progress to lucrative finals at Temora's Carnival of Cups meeting next week.
FANTASY Harness Racing kicks off on Tuesday.
The new statewide concept, where teams of drivers earn points for their performances at selected meetings, has just been introduced by Harness Racing NSW.
The first eligible meeting in the Riverina is the Temora Pacers Cup meeting on January 14.
Double points will also be on the offer for the Cup.
FORMER Ganmain trainer KerryAnn Morris (nee Turner) has returned to the top of the NSW training ranks.
Morris won the NSW trainers' premiership with 152 wins, 34 more than Steve Turnbull to win her first premiership since the 2018-19 season.
Cameron Hart also claimed the NSW drivers' premiership with a 17-win advantage over Jack Callaghan.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first race is at 1.25pm.
Riverina Paceway will then hold a rare day meeting on Monday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
