The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: Pair of group one wins to finish season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Pitt guides The Lost Storm to victory in the Vicbred Super Series at Melton on Saturday. Picture by Stuart McCormick

FORMER Riverina reinsmen Nathan Jack and Mark Pitt both ended the year with group one victories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.