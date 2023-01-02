The Daily Advertiser

Funeral details announced for Albury's Graham Johnston after death in collision at Rand

By Blair Thomson
January 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Johnston was killed in a crash at Rand just two days before Christmas. He is pictured with Sussan Ley at the Albury Gold Cup in 2018.

A funeral service will be held for a man killed in a car crash at Rand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.