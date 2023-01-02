A funeral service will be held for a man killed in a car crash at Rand.
Graham Johnston, a former hotel manager and ex-partner of MP Sussan Ley, died when his Audi hit a tree on the Four Corners Road two days before Christmas.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The late 56-year-old was a former Soden's Hotel manager, helped run a farm at Rand was a Star Hotel regular in recent years.
He was remembered as a "cracking and caring bloke" following his sudden passing.
A funeral service will be held at St Matthew's Church from 11am on January 17.
The service, which will be conducted by Lester and Son, will be livestreamed online.
Father Peter MacLeod-Miller recently said Mr Johnston had touched the lives of many people in the region.
A funeral notice remembered the late man as a "great mate to all".
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.
