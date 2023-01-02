It's January 3, and by now that warm fuzzy New Year glow has worn off and for some, those midnight-made resolutions have gone out the window.
But it seems many locals aren't making resolutions to begin with.
Local couple Nikita Selby and Calvin Ilett believe that grand plans made in January are always gone by February.
They intend to take this year as it comes.
"You don't need a new year to start a new journey," Mr Illett said.
"We don't need to make resolutions, most people break them, what's the point?" said Ms Selby.
"I don't see the point. You make decisions everyday .. you don't need to make a whole new year out of it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Priscilla Sonogan from Melbourne also won't be making any lofty self-improvement statements, she said when you are a parent, you don't always have time to focus on just yourself.
"Not big on New Year's resolutions, just big on 'where are things at now," she said.
"The problem I've had in the past is that they are a bit limiting ... I think life is such that you never know what's around the corner, so any day is the day to start that sort of stuff."
While Rob Jackson said that while he is normally a big planner, the past few COVID-ravaged years have made him want to play 2023 by ear.
"Who knows where the year's going to take us," he said.
"The past few years have shown we need to be adaptable, so by not having one I can wait and see where the year takes us."
Wagga life coach Steve Barker said he has seen a lot of people move away from New Year's resolutions
"For a whole myriad of reasons, but the main one ... if we don't complete them, inside it gives us the story or belief that we're not good at these things, and the last thing we want to do is prove ourselves wrong," he said.
He said resolutions can often be associated with the guilt of not achieving them, and a way we can stick to our goals is by breaking them down into manageable micro-goals.
"Keep it very small to start off with ... it's like a baby learning how to walk, it's building it's muscle, learning how to balance, watching and observing others, then it takes its first step" he said.
"You want to give yourself a 98 per cent chance of achieving your goals in the first month or so, then you're building the evidence that you can do this."
Local happiness coach Tejas Lakhani said joy can be found in self-improvement and the new year can be a perfect time for some to start goal setting.
We don't need to make resolutions, most people break them, what's the point?- Nikita Selby
And imagining a better version of oneself can be exciting during the goal setting process, but we need to avoid narrow resolutions.
"Don't make statements like I'm going to lose this much weight, or make this much money. Keep them as fluid states of being.," he said.
"We have to be easy on yourself a little bit .. if you set a numerical goal you're setting yourself up for failure."
Rachel Woods from Wagga will be setting resolutions this year, and perhaps they're ones we could all work on.
"Be more patient and not getting caught up in the rush," she said. "I'm going to try and not be so short with [my children]."
Mrs Woods makes resolutions every year and admits that they often fall by the wayside, but she's confident this year is the year she sticks to them.
"It's all about time management and prioritising," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.