Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart has started the new year strongly with a good performance at the Bay Crits in Geelong

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Wagga cyclist Myles Stewart has started 2023 on the front foot finishing fifth in the opening stage of the Bay Crits held in Geelong.

