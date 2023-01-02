Wagga Cyclist Myles Stewart has started the new year on the front foot after a strong performance in the opening stage of the Bay Crits held in Geelong.
Stewart is competing in the Elite Men's Category which saw competitors spend 50 minutes plus three laps circling round the 1.92km criterium course located in Eastern Gardens in Geelong.
Stewart would go on to finish fifth out of 46 riders which has him well placed ahead of the second and third stages of competition.
Stage two will see competitors complete the same course but this time in an anti-clockwise direction while stage three will be a much shorter 650m 'hotdog' course that is held on Ritchie Boulevard.
In addition to his strong individual result, Stewart's performance has also helped his team ARA Skip Capital sit first in the teams standings following good results from teammates Blake Agnoletto (third) and Craig Wiggins (fourth).
