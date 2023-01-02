Schreiber returns to Wagga City's top coaching role

Ben Schreiber is back as Wagga City coach as the club looks to continue their dominance of Southern Inland.
The Boiled Lollies have only lost once in the past three seasons and Schreiber hopes he can help extend their record in 2023.
He replaces the man who replaced him as coach James Beaufils.
Schreiber, who coached the Boiled Lollies in 2020 and 2021 after making the move across from Group Nine coach Brothers, is happy to be back at the helm.
"It was pretty easy," Schreiber said.
"What we aim to do every time is put the best performance on and off the field that we can for the club.
"Hopefully we can repeat what we've done in recent years."
Schreiber stepped back to coach Wagga City's second grade side last year.
The 33-year-old was named best in their grand final win over Griffith, but doesn't plan on returning to a player-coach role in the top grade.
"If I can avoid playing I'd like to as we want to start trying to bring up some of the younger fellas and us older fellas will need to step aside to let the young ones take over," Schreiber said.
"That is the plan anyway and hopefully it comes to fruition.
"If not I will be running around again."
Wagga City won all three men's premierships last season, all in grand final victories over Griffith.
Beaufils is one face who won't be there after moving back to Sydney due to work commitments.
However with little turnover of personnel at this stage, Schreiber is confident the club is well positioned for another good season.
"We've retained pretty much everyone so we've got some good depth there before the season even starts," he said.
"We've got a good base there of family and sharing amongst the club.
"Everybody puts their hand up and does what's needed when required."
Wagga City will start their title defence with a grand final rematch with the Blacks at Exies Oval on April 15.
Schreiber is looking to get back into the swing of things when pre-season training gets underway on Tuesday, January 17.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
