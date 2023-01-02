The Daily Advertiser

Schreiber returns to Wagga City's top coaching role

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 7 2023 - 3:04pm, first published January 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Ben Schreiber will return to the Wagga City coaching role for the third season in the past four years. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ben Schreiber is back as Wagga City coach as the club looks to continue their dominance of Southern Inland.

