Romanee provides stable with feature double

Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting continued their domination of feature races over Leeton's carnival.
Just days after combining to win the MIA Breeders Plate with unbeaten two-year-old Blazing Home, the pair took out the Leeton Pacers Cup on Sunday night.
Taking advantage of a slow early tempo, which included an opening quarter of 35.1 seconds for the 2582-metre trip, Romanee had too much firepower late for his rivals.
Painting was impressed with his efforts.
"He got a really good half and was just too quick for them in the end," Painting said.
"His fast half (55.2) makes it nearly impossible to get beat when you are running that fast in front.
"He's a pretty classy animal when he's right."
Romanee just missed out on the $1500 bonus offered by the club after finishing second to The Wolf in track record time on Boxing Day.
However the run gave Painting some confidence.
"Coming back from the city it was a bit of a drop in grade and his first run back on Boxing night was super," he said.
"The only concern was if he could back up but he worked really good during the week so we were pretty confident going in."
After winning four of his 10 starts for Kennedy after moving over from New Zealand, the five-year-old was sent to Menangle.
He added another victory to his resume there before heading back to the Riverina looking to target the string of Carnival of Cups meetings on the horizon.
With Leeton the first target, Painting is pleased with how the plan has unfolded so far.
"We brought him back for all these cup races," he said.
"There's here (Leeton), Temora, Junee and so forth and hopefully we can win a couple more.
"We've won one so it's already paid dividends."
Painting believes a couple of weeks on the water walker has helped get the son of Bettors Delight get back on track after a string of unplaced efforts.'
"He's been a really good buy, he did a good job in Sydney but just went a little bit off at the end of his prep down there, but he brought him home, gave him two weeks on the water walker and it freshened him right up," he said.
It was part of a race-to-race double for Painting who then combined with Darrell Hillier to win with Guy Looks Good.
After failing to miss the top five in nine starts for the Leeton trainer, it was Guy Looks Good's first win since April.
Painting thought he put the writing on the wall last start.
"When I jumped off him Boxing night I said he would be winning next start so I was confident to put him in the race and he was just too good for them," he said.
