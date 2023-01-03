Letters: Practical steps that regular citizens can take to help the climate

Extreme weather events were widespread around the globe in 2022.
In fact, in my 72 years, I am unable to remember a worse year.
The European Commission's Global Drought Observatory declared the 2022 drought the worst in 500 years. China experienced its worst-ever heatwave - lasting more than 70 days.
And in the US, an ongoing "megadrought" in the west and south-west is the most extreme in the last 1200 years, according to a new study. In this country, the February-March floods in south-east Queensland last year have been described as "Australia's worst floods in modern history".
These extreme weather events are "climate-fuelled", driven by a warmer atmosphere and oceans, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels producing greenhouse gases.
So, it was worrying to see that the top performing stock on the ASX at the end of 2022 was Whitehaven Coal. A new year's resolution for those with shares would be to divest from fossil fuels.
The Australia Institutes Divest Invest resources can help with this. The rest of us can switch our super and mortgages. The Market Forces websites, comparing super funds and banks, are good places to start.
Having been a psychologist for nearly 30 years in the education system, the public mental health system and in private practice, I am appalled at the Labor government's halving of the subsidised Medicare appointments.
This means a person seeking help from a psychologist is limited to 10 subsidised appointments over a 12-month period.
A person who presents to a psychologist with moderate to severe mental health issues can often require weekly appointments to deal with them.
This means that after 10 weeks, this person can no longer access Medicare funding for their appointments until the following year. This results in many people ceasing to access help.
How can this be rationalised on a health basis? What other specialist health services are limited in this way?
Mental ill health is debilitating. It affects a person's ability to cope with their daily issues. It clouds the ability of people to enjoy their lives. It affects their ability to earn a living and to maintain relationships.
Halving the number of subsidised appointments will simply result in many people suffering from mental ill health remaining unwell.
Mark Butler says that he has halved the number of appointments because it was causing fewer people being able to access psychologists.
This lack of access is caused not by the number of appointments, but by the lack of psychologists in private practice.
Surely the answer is in supporting more people to study psychology and increasing the number of psychologists across Australia? Reducing the number of subsidised appointments is not the way to solve this problem.
