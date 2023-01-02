Morrison's electoral disaster, and the rest of our political year in review

People were unsettled by the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions closer to home. Inflationary pressure was increasing, eroding family budgets. Digging in for a tough political fight, the Coalition focused efforts on a cash-splash budget in March, which in effect was the usual Liberal/Nationals bribe. But their bribe failed to turn the political tide. On election day, the Liberal Party recorded its lowest seat share since 1946. A swath of Liberal moderates were defeated by teal independents, the Greens gained territory in Brisbane, and Labor was able to form its first majority government at the federal level since 2007.