Morrison's electoral disaster, and the rest of our political year in review

Writing about former prime minister Scott Morrison after the defeat of the Liberals/Nationals Coalition in May, The Saturday Paper wrote: "One of the most venal, deceptive and unpopular prime ministers in our history suffered a humiliating loss." To that description I would also add "arrogant".
It also needs to be pointed out that Morrison suffered from a severe dose of hubris, an overweening sense of self-importance and pride. We can also add the former MP's self-confessed description of "bulldozer".
Of course, the federal election was the major political event of the year. I'll begin by looking at the road to the May 21 election. As Katharine Murphy noted in The Guardian Australia: "Scott Morrison began his final year in office on the back foot. Australians were fatigued by the coronavirus pandemic and battling natural disasters."
People were unsettled by the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions closer to home. Inflationary pressure was increasing, eroding family budgets. Digging in for a tough political fight, the Coalition focused efforts on a cash-splash budget in March, which in effect was the usual Liberal/Nationals bribe. But their bribe failed to turn the political tide. On election day, the Liberal Party recorded its lowest seat share since 1946. A swath of Liberal moderates were defeated by teal independents, the Greens gained territory in Brisbane, and Labor was able to form its first majority government at the federal level since 2007.
ANU's Australian Election Study later concluded Morrison was the least popular major party leader since research began.
Rather than offer a platform of major reforms, Labor, led by Anthony Albanese, presented only a small target, concentrating on integrity issues and minor improvements to combat climate change. The Albanese team's research had pre-empted the ANU's work by also focusing its campaign on Morrison's character.
Once in power with its two-seat majority, Labor wasted no time, beginning parliamentary negotiations on its new emissions reduction target for 2030 and on the federal integrity commission. The 2030 target was passed in August, despite many, including the Greens, arguing that it was far, far too small. Integrity commission legislation passed in November. The teals, Greens and a lone Liberal back-bencher, Karen Andrews, argued to no avail that its commitment to only address issues in public in "exceptional circumstances" seriously neutered it.
Labor also abandoned the coalition's trial of whistleblower Bernard Collaery. A good move, true, but we are still waiting for any sign of legislation to protect whistleblowers.
The government's jobs and skills summit set the scene for new legislation authorising some multi-employer bargaining as a policy response to years of stagnant wages. After delivering a disappointing budget, Labor spent the closing months of 2022 successfully working up a regulatory intervention to try to secure energy price relief for consumers and businesses. Far too little, of course.
In foreign affairs, Albanese embarked on a much-needed and wide-ranging reset of diplomatic relationships with the US and France, and sought early personal connections with regional partners including Japan, India, Indonesia and Pacific Island leaders. Supported by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Albanese began to track towards a reset of the China relationship, which culminated in a face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping in Bali in November, and Wong's one to one with her Chinese counterpart close to Christmas.
Even after the election, Morrison cast a long shadow. It was revealed in August that he had sworn himself in to a number of ministerial portfolios during the pandemic, mostly without telling his former colleagues. Labor set up an inquiry led by former high court judge Virginia Bell. The House of Representatives went on to censure the former prime minister in a historic rebuke.
Listed like this it is an impressive start, especially when compared with its Liberal/Nationals Coalition counterpart. But looking more deeply we can see that Albanese's Labor government is taking the easy road by addressing only the "low-hanging fruit". Our climate target, integrity commission, stagnant wages, energy price regulation and foreign relations all needed major reform, but the minimalist approach by Albanese and co was the easy way out.
So, too, was simply not being Scott Morrison.
