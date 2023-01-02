The Daily Advertiser
Morrison's electoral disaster, and the rest of our political year in review

By Ray Goodlass
January 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Former PM Scott Morrison's arrogance and hubris finally caught up with him last year.

Writing about former prime minister Scott Morrison after the defeat of the Liberals/Nationals Coalition in May, The Saturday Paper wrote: "One of the most venal, deceptive and unpopular prime ministers in our history suffered a humiliating loss." To that description I would also add "arrogant".

