Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes young star Jono Male is looking forward to the upcoming season with him set to play alongside his brother Sam and best mate Taylor Clark

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:30pm
Jono Male is looking forward to playing alongside his brother Sam this upcoming season as well as best mate Taylor Clark. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

