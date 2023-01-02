Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes young star Jono Male is looking forward to the upcoming season with him set to play alongside a number of his close mates.
Male's brother Sam is joining the Goannas for the upcoming season with Taylor Clark and Harry Nunn also signing with MCUE.
Heading into his third season with the Goannas, Jono was looking forward to playing some senior footy alongside his brother.
"Yeah I'm really keen," Male said.
"He was going to have a gap year, so I convinced him to commit to Mango which was good."
Male was also looking forward to welcoming Clark to the Goannas with the pair having played a lot of football together at Henty.
"I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"I played with him all through my juniors and I played in a couple of flags with him at Henty in the 14's.
"Our first year together in senior footy was when we were around 15-16 and played two or three years together there."
Male enjoyed a breakout season with the Goannas in 2022 playing every game and also managing to kick 30 goals while playing predominantly on the wing.
"It was really enjoyable," he said.
"We obviously weren't getting as many wins, but it gave me more opportunity to try a few new positions and find my feet in the league."
Male was rewarded for a stellar season with a spot in the Riverina League's Team of the Year which caught the young Goanna off guard.
"I was actually pretty surprised," he said.
"I knew I probably had my best year of senior footy since I was a kid, but I didn't realise that people were looking out for me.
"It's voted on by the coaches and I just wasn't expecting to be selected, but I was pretty happy to get a bit of acknowledgement."
Mangoplah has been pretty busy on the recruitment front signing Male, Clark, Nunn as well as Harry Fitzsimmons and Dean Lord.
Although losing a couple of players including Trent Castles, Tom Keogh, Nick Collins and Charlie Chambers, Male is pretty confident that the team is shaping up nicely.
"We've had a few recruits," he said.
"Obviously I've got Rowey (Jeremy Rowe) to sign up three of my good mates in Nunny, Taylor Clark and my brother.
"It sounds like we've got a pretty good centre half forward, so I think we should shape up pretty well.
"We've lost a couple which hurts, but I think we should build up pretty well if we have a few less injuries."
Only Castles kicked more goals than Male for the Goannas in 2022 with him unsure if the key forward's departure will mean that he will spend more time up forward this season.
"Yeah I don't know," he said.
"Dean Lord will hopefully replace Trent Castles and then I think my brother is a bit of a forward.
"He's a bit bigger than me and has got a good set of hands and can kick a pretty long ball, so he could probably play that forward rotation."
There has been a number of teams that have added some quality players ahead of the upcoming season with Male predicting that the top three sides from last year will again be the ones to beat.
"I still think Ganmain, Gullie and Coolamon are going to be strong and the three hard teams to play," he said.
"It looks like Narrandera have got a few good signings as well, so it's going to be hard and I think it's going to be a pretty close comp which will be good."
