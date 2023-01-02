The Daily Advertiser

Bartley makes most of drive in Ladies Invitational Race

Courtney Rees

January 2 2023 - 2:30pm
Ellen Bartley guides Gracie Taltoa to victory in the Ladies Invitational Race at Leeton on Sunday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

She is the Riverina's leading lady and Ellen Bartley made the most of a rare chance to drive in the Ladies Invitational Race at Leeton on Sunday night.

