Matatoa chases back-up win

Matatoa is looking to back up a breakthrough performance at Temora on Tuesday.
The seven-year-old was able to bring up his first win at start 27 at Parkes on Saturday.
It provided Young trainer Nick Hargraves with his first winner since the 2017-18 season in the process.
After returning to the sport last season, Hargraves had managed seven placings with Matatoa before winning on New Year's Eve.
Matatoa has come up with barrier three in the White's Shoex Heat 2 (2000m) after Lucky Starzzz was placed on the outside after an error at Albury on Saturday after the fields were released.
It is the second of three heats for the up to 42 pacers looking to secure a place in the $14,999 final on January 14.
Reigning Southwest and Riverina driver's premiership winner Blake Jones will take the drive.
Jones has a drive in each of the six races, all for different trainers.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.