Letters: Latest energy 'solution' misses the point

A market gardener takes a load of pumpkins to the market each week, but the price he receives is below the cost of production.
So he solves the problem by buying a second truck.
The Minister for (man-made) Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is attempting to solve the problem of unreliable power supply by spending $10 billion on increasing the number of wind turbines and solar panels which supply intermittent power.
He just does not comprehend!
A person much wiser than me once coined the remark: "You don't have to have a long neck to be a goose."
We often hear about underdeveloped countries needing human development.
Perhaps it may sound to be overly negative, but in relation to nature and the environment in particular, and to be totally realistic, development by humans has unfortunately been somewhat of a disaster for our home planet. We need to remember there is no plan B.
In 1920, the human population of the Earth was below two billion. It took about 66,000 years for the human population to reach that level.
Now, the population of planet earth is 8 billion.
Our atmosphere is clogged by greenhouse emissions as are our seas by plastic; an area of the Earth twice the size of the United States has been cleared of forest; human-induced climate change threatens all life on planet Earth; insects across the world are fast diminishing; animal extinctions, world wide, are at record-high levels; and suitable habitat for our wonderful native animals is shrinking rapidly.
Surely a great many people must wonder whether it may be better to leave underdeveloped countries as they are.
Human development has certainly not been a success, particularly in relation to nature and the environment, which are essential ingredients in relation to the long-term survival of humans.
I mean, you know, it's that time of, ya know, year. I mean, I couldn't, you know, think of, ya know, anything annoying, ya know, that I do to, uh, I mean, that wastes other people's, ya know, uh, time.
Then I noticed that good speakers, or those reading from a teleprompter or speaking from a script don't use those unnecessary "filler" words. It used to be that almost everyone started sentences with the word "So", as if a logical conclusion was going to be explained.
If we are seeking something to give up, correct or work on, during the New Year, maybe we can dispense with these over utilised empty phrases.
Also, perhaps if we responded to each other by exclaiming "Yes! I DO know!" once in a while, then these universal empty time-waster interjections will go the way of the "So" false conclusion sentence starter.
I mean, can you imagine, ya know, such a linguistic, ya know, conversational repair exercise and the, I mean, conversational time, we, ya know, would all gain in 2023?
