Albury-Wodonga has passed the acid test when it comes to whether or not the Border can host a Big Bash League match.
A capacity crowd, a wicket praised by the professionals and a game which left fans begging for more left little doubt as to the success of the New Year's Eve clash at Lavington Sports Ground.
There were few more pleased to see the day run smoothly than Cricket Albury-Wodonga president Michael Erdeljac.
"We've got 10,171 people to a game of cricket in Albury-Wodonga on a Saturday afternoon which is just exceptional," he said.
"On behalf of CAW I'd like to thank Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW and the BBL to actually have the confidence to bring the game to Albury-Wodonga.
"Then I'd also like to thank Wally Shannon, Zac Nichols, Mil Talbot and Peter Devlin for the work they did to bring up that wicket and Jack Bradley, Michael Stanton and Katie Trebley for the work they did on behalf of Albury City Council to put everything together.
"On behalf of myself, there are three people I'd like to thank personally; Rod Barton, Scott Freund and Dean Azzi for the amount of work they did up to Christmas and between Christmas and New Year - very few people understand how big a project that is to put that on the ground."
While plenty of people contributed to the running of the day, what made it the perfect sendoff of 2022 was the local presence.
It was heavily acknowledged by Erdeljac, who couldn't have asked for a better outcome.
"I'd just like to thank everyone from Albury-Wodonga and the surrounding regions for coming to the match," he said.
"Every one of those people who paid their money to get in got a show; they don't know how it happened, but they got a show.
"I think they got about 6,000 to a game in Canberra and 10,000 to a game in Albury-Wodonga - it just proves that if they're willing to show a bit of faith in the country, the country will show a bit of faith in them."
