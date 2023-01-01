The Daily Advertiser

Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet picked up a pair of victories in Gundagai riding home Turnaquid and Crocodile Cod

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 1 2023 - 8:30pm
Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet guided the Andrew Dale-trained Turnaquid to her second win. Picture by Les Smith

It was a good outing for Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet with her picking up a pair of victories in Gundagai on Sunday.

