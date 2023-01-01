It was a good outing for Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet with her picking up a pair of victories in Gundagai on Sunday.
Nisbet had the ride on the Kerry Weir-trained Crocodile Cod which took out his second straight Adelong Cup while she also took out the Bendigo Bank Adelong Class 1 Handicap over 1180m earlier in the day on board Turnaquid for Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale.
The three-year-old filly has been in some good form of late with her breaking through for her maiden on December 10 in Wangaratta and has since finished second twice in Corowa on December 19 and in Tumut on Boxing Day.
Nisbet was impressed with the ride with her storming from the back to beat home the Craig Widdison-trained Last War by 0.4 lengths.
"Yeah it was good actually," Nisbet said.
"I thought she'd be hard to beat, she has been really honest and consistent this whole prep and I rode her two starts ago and I thought she was unlucky to not have won over 900m.
"She was always looking like she wanted a bit further, so up to the 1200m today and coming off another good run in between in Tumut I thought she'd be hard to beat."
It was also a good meeting for Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding with Add Milk (1400m) and Red Cut Rock (1000m) both breaking through for their maiden wins with Albury apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl riding the pair home.
