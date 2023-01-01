Crocodile Cod has given Tumut trainer Kerry Weir the perfect start to the new year by claiming his second straight Adelong Cup.
The six-year-old who was ridden by Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet led for the majority of the 1400m trip to edge out the Craig Weeding-trained Choice Harvest and Danielle Seib-trained Do This All Day who had a dead heat finishing 0.84 lengths behind the gelding.
Weir was thrilled with the victory with him pleased with how the gelding backed up from just a six day break after winning over 1200m on Boxing Day in Tumut.
"Yeah it's really good," Weir said.
"It was a pretty strong win, backing up six days he's done a good job.
"I said to Kayla that he's fit go forward, so she led on him and I didn't think she'd lead but she did and it was all good in the end."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Aaron Bullock led the gelding to his win over 1200m on Boxing Day with Weir admitting that he wasn't too worried about the increase in trip to 1400m saying he is suited better for longer.
"The further he goes the better," he said.
"He's a 2000m horse, so winning these sorts of races are a bonus and he's pretty versatile and tough."
Nisbet also had the ride on the six-year-old when he won 12 months ago with Weir impressed with her performance.
"Kayla is a very good rider," he said.
"You don't give her many instructions, she knows the horses and has ridden a couple on him.
"It was a good win."
Following the two wins in a week, Weir isn't sure where he might look to next for the gelding with a possible crack at the Tumut Cup most likely next up for Crocodile Cod.
"We're not 100 per cent sure," he said.
"We are thinking about setting him to win the Tumut Cup.
"It's in February this year, so we might just give him a little freshen up and see how he pulls up and aim at that.
"Give him the one run into the Tumut Cup as that's his sort of race, he seems on thrive on those races."
Earlier in the day, She's A Hot Cod edged closer to picking her first win after finishing fourth in the Adelong Service Centre Maiden Plate over 1000m despite missing the start.
"Kayla said just as the gates opened she put her head down and missed the start," Weir said.
"It wasn't too bad, she actually ran home so I was pretty happy with that in the end."
It was a good day out for Weir with Red Hill picking up third in the Adelong Engineering & Constructions Maiden Handicap over 1400m while Charming Pat finished fourth in the XXXX Gold Bob Vaughan Memorial Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.