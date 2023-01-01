The Daily Advertiser

Crocodile Cod has claimed his second straight Adelong Cup for Tumut trainer Kerry Weir

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 1 2023 - 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crocodile Cod ridden by Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet took out the Adelong Cup on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

Crocodile Cod has given Tumut trainer Kerry Weir the perfect start to the new year by claiming his second straight Adelong Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.