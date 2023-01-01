Big crowd, big hits for border Bash

While it was played in the afternoon, New Year's Eve fireworks came early for those fortunate to catch Sydney Thunder's show stopping win at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday.
A total of 10,171 fans watched on as the side in green claimed a 62-run triumph over Hobart Hurricanes, complete with all the spoils of a classic T20 affair.
Thunder acting captain Chris Green had nothing but praise for the occasion, hinting it might not be the last locals will see of the Big Bash on their front doorstep.
"That's the best wicket, the opposition and we've had this whole Big Bash out of all the grounds we've played on," he said.
"I think if you keep preparing wickets like that, you're going to see more cricket games down here."
READ MORE
A buzz was rife among the audience long before the first ball was bowled.
Lines hundreds of metres long snaked out along the entranceways to the ground, with gleeful chatter creating a hum often reserved for the likes of grand final days.
Then the action began.
Batting first, the Thunder slowly built up a head of steam as Matthew Gilkes showcased just how quick the outfield was with a number of pulsating boundaries.
It wasn't until Rilee Russouw belted the opening six of the day down the ground and into the side screen that the crowd elicited its first roar - and many more were yet to come.
Alex Hales and Oliver Davies ensured those in the stands wouldn't be without catching practice as they rained maximums down in a magnificent 100 run stand, helping the Thunder through to 6/228.
On the chase, the Hurricanes lost D'Arcy Short for cheap bringing Matthew Wade to the crease with a few late Christmas presents in mind for the Border crowd.
He produced three ramped sixes off a single Brendan Doggett over, bringing up his 50 in just 19 balls and setting the record for the fastest half century by a Hobart Hurricanes player.
He was eventually forced to walk after being caught at backward point on 67, all but signalling the death of hope for his side as the Hurricanes were ultimately outmuscled by a classy Thunder outfit.
Green, who has previously voiced an affection for the Border, said capping off the year in such fashion at Lavington was hard to top.
"Personally I've spent a lot of time coming down to Albury, I love it down here," he said.
"The locals really got behind us, you could sense it in the ground, the atmosphere was fantastic all throughout the game.
"The way the wicket played, the way the result went, I wouldn't be surprised if you see us here more and more often which I think is exciting for Albury, it's exciting for Sydney Thunder and it's exciting for the Big Bash."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.