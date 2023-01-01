Multi-agency operation under way to rescue bushwalker at The Rock

A rescue is under way at the Rock after a bushwalker called for help after falling ill in warm conditions on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to The Rock Nature Reserve at midday on Sunday after reports of a woman in their 50s in distress.
Paramedics are treating the woman for dehydration and heatstroke.
Three ambulance crews are attending the scene, alongside SES and NSW Police, who are now in the process of deciding how to best retrieve the patient and get them to hospital, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"It's a remote area, difficult to access and difficult to extricate [the patient from]," they said.
Both NSW Ambulance and NSW police have rope-rescue capability, they said, and no helicopter assistance has been called in at this stage.
The Rock hike is six-kilometre return and its summit stands at 364 metres above the surrounding plains.
Temperatures were high across the Riverina on New Years Day, with The Rock reaching 31 degrees at midday, climbing to 33 degrees by 2.20pm.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website advises walkers that the weather in the area can be "extreme and unpredictable", and urges walkers to ensure they're well prepared for their visit.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
