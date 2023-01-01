Multi-agency operation under way to rescue bushwalker at The Rock

The Daily Advertiser

Emergency services called to incident of bushwalker in distress at The Rock Nature Reserve

By Conor Burke
Updated January 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
A rescue is under way at the Rock after a bushwalker called for help after falling ill in warm conditions on New Year's Day.

