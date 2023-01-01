The Daily Advertiser

Man missing from Riverina town found safe and well

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man missing from Riverina town found safe and well

A man who was last seen in a Riverina town during the early hours of New Year's Day has been found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.