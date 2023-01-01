Man missing from Riverina town found safe and well

A man who was last seen in a Riverina town during the early hours of New Year's Day has been found.
A public appeal was issued to help find the 35-year-old after he was last seen in Temora about 4.20am on Sunday.
Police were notified when he could not be located and officers from the Riverina Police District launched an investigation into his whereabouts.
There were concerns for his welfare.
Police said he was located on Sunday afternoon safe and well.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance, " a NSW police spokesperson said.
