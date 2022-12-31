Here's to a great 2023!

Welcome to 2023!
On behalf of The Daily Advertiser team, I'd like to wish you a safe, happy and prosperous new year.
Thank you for your support in 2022 and we look forward to continuing to deliver you the very latest news, sport and weather this year.
As I've written previously, 2023 will bring with it a new home for the DA. We're in the process of fitting out our new office and we'll keep you updated on when we're operational from our new location.
Last night, thousands of people gathered around Wagga's Lake Albert to ring in 2023 with a fireworks display, food stalls and entertainment.
Whatever you got up to, I hope you had a great time.
For me, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate the year's achievements, which for me in 2022 included being promoted into the role of DA editor and my wife and I buying our first home.
It was also a moment to acknowledge the difficulties faced, and people lost, in the past 12 months.
I've deliberately kept this message short today, so you can get back to enjoying your New Year's Day.
For those with time to spare, I've included a list of the DA's 22 most-read stories of 2022 below.
All the best for the week - and year - ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
