Thousands of people flocked to the shores of Lake Albert on Saturday afternoon as they prepared to farewell 2022 and welcome the New Year.
This year's Light the Lake event featured more food trucks, more entertainment, and even more fireworks.
Organisers Oliver Hoffman and Matt Luff said they were expecting about 8000 people to head attend the free event, and just after 5pm, there was already a crowd forming around the lake.
"It would be nice to hit 10,000 ... it's starting to pick up now which is awesome," Mr Luff said.
Thanks to the event's major sponsors Macarthur Real Estate, Lake Albert Manors and Wagga City Council, Mr Hoffman said they were able to make the event even bigger.
This year, there are three fireworks stations on the lake so everyone has a good view.
At Apex Park, families and friends gathered on picnic blankets and camp chairs as they enjoyed the hot weather.
Matt Sheath, Kylie Dowell and 13 year-old Kirili Armstrong travelled from Adelong and positioned themselves front and centre at the live music stage.
"We're all music fans," Ms Dowell said.
"We used to come quite often to the one at the Memorial Gardens. [This year] it's really nice, it's a different layout and a nice evening."
With the rest of the family celebrating New Year's Eve down the coast Ros and Michael Tilden came to Lake Albert anyway, something they do every year.
"[We like] the music and the fireworks, it's just very relaxing," Mrs Tilden said.
The Lutze and Hobbs family were celebrating New Year's Eve at Lake Albert for the first time. With four children under four, they said they probably wouldn't make the fireworks at 9.30, but that it was the perfect setting for their evening.
"We've always had New Year's together, which has obviously changed as the children have joined us in the most wild and wonderful way," Gabrielle Hobbs said.
Bridget Lutze said their goal for 2023 was to not survive but "thrive".
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
