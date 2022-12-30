Tiggerlong Mate scored a breakthrough win to end the year.
After five placings, including not finishing outside the top four in all five starts since returning home to owner-breeder-trainer Michael Finn, Tiggerlong Mate was able to put in all together.
And in a big way.
He went on to down Dana Ripper, who rallied well after an early check, by over eight lengths.
Finn was pleased with the result in the Gotcha4life Maiden (400m) on Friday.
"He's been going over the 500 and getting run down in the last little bit but he jumped out and went good," Finn said.
"He's been running it out, he's just meet a couple of better ones racing in 0-2 win races and dogs that have won a couple of races have just been getting him at the end."
Tiggerlong Mate started his career in Victoria with Correy and Samantha Grenfell.
He was only placed twice in six starts, but Finn believes starting to jump better has really helped turn his form around.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
