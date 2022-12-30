Young reinsman James McPherson is expecting to finish the year on a high at the Albury Paceway on New Year's Eve.
McPherson has three drives at the highly popular meeting with Bubba Scrub, War Western and Bettathanapokeindeye all expected to take a power of beating in their respective races.
"I think all three of my drives should prove hard to beat," McPherson said.
McPherson was most bullish about the chances of Bubba Scrub who he also trains.
Bubba Scrub is set to have his first Australian start after having previously raced in New Zealand where he had three wins and 11 minor placings from 22 career starts.
The three-year-old gelding arrives in good form having won his most two recent starts over the ditch and will contest the $6936 NR Up To 56 Pace, (1770m).
"He's been in the stable for about six weeks now and I really like the horse," McPherson said.
"From driving him in work he seems to be a very nice horse.
"It looks a nice race to start his preparation and he should be hard to beat based on his New Zealand form.
"Importantly he has adapted well to his new climate and the owner paid a fair bit of money to purchase him and get him over here.
"He has won his last two starts and has got some form behind some pretty nice horses in New Zealand like Republican Party."
McPherson said the biggest query on Bubba Scrub making a winning Australian debut was a tricky gate after drawing the outside of the front row.
"It's never ideal drawing wide over the sprint trip at Albury," he said.
"He does have his fair share of gate speed but there looks to be a fair bit of speed drawn inside him.
"So I'll have to work out where we end up after the first 100m.
"Being first-up, I probably don't want to fully press the button coming out of the gate.
"He has class on his side and I've got a feeling that he might be best driven with a sit.
"But Albury is not the best track to take a sit on and you need to race close to the pace, especially over the sprint trip.
"I think only bad luck will beat him and I will be surprised if he doesn't win."
McPherson also rated War Western and Bettathanapokeindeye as winning hopes.
"War Western won his last start at Penrith in quick time for the class of horse he is after going 1:57.7," he said.
"Bettathanapokeindeye has been disappointing of late but I thought last-start was a much improved effort and is up against some moderate opposition."
