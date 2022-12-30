Praise as man's life saved after cardiac arrest at Wagga tip

A group of people have been labelled heroes after saving the life of a man at the Wagga tip this week.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the Gregadoo Waste Management Centre about 2.20pm on Wednesday following reports a man had fallen and was unconscious.
On arrival, paramedics found a 45-year-old man conscious thanks to the quick thinking of those on scene at the time who administered CPR and made good use of a defibrillator on hand.
Witness Denise Flack recalled the tense moment she stumbled upon the scene.
"My husband I were driving towards the shed at the Gregadoo tip and we just knew something was wrong because there were about three to four people that looked like they were in a panic," Mrs Flack said.
When they drove into the shed, she described seeing a man receiving CPR.
"They were really going to town on him, so we knew instantly he was [really] unwell," she said.
Mrs Flack recalled seeing a male and female employee working with a passerby to bring the crisis under control.
"I'm not sure if [the other woman] was a nurse or [something else] but she knew exactly what she was doing," she said.
"Both her and the lady who works at the tip were as calm as cucumbers and completely took control of the situation."
Mrs Flack said there were also about three to four other people watching it all unfold.
"Everybody was ready to help, but nobody wanted to get in the way," she said.
"When [the man's] tummy started going up and down [again], and we could see that he was breathing, there was just the biggest sigh of relief.
"It was really amazing, because [before that] we couldn't see any movement at all and I thought he was gone."
Mrs Flack had still more praise for those involved after he regained consciousness.
"They were so kind and calm with him and stayed with him, keeping him calm until the ambulance arrived," she said.
"Everybody was amazing."
Mrs Flack said multiple police cars and ambulances then arrived at the scene.
Paramedics then took the man to Wagga Base Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
