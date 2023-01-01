The Daily Advertiser
Opinion

A huge pat on the back for Wagga Base Hospital

By Keith Wheeler
January 1 2023 - 7:30pm
After an unplanned visit at Christmas, columnist Keith Wheeler has nothing but praise for Wagga's hospital and its dedicated staff. Picture by Les Smith

My impressions are that if you are going to get sick, NSW is the place to be. Having spent my Christmas in Wagga Base Hospital, I know first-hand that Australia-wide comparisons are true.

