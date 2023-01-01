A huge pat on the back for Wagga Base Hospital

My impressions are that if you are going to get sick, NSW is the place to be. Having spent my Christmas in Wagga Base Hospital, I know first-hand that Australia-wide comparisons are true.
The details about what happened are below, but sitting alone gave me time to consider credit where it's due.
Wagga waited a long, long time for its new hospital. The current Liberal/National Government has provided new hospitals all over the state, and not just in Sydney.
This is not just a shallow flag-waving for the current government, due to face election in just a couple of months. I think the government is gone - no money for pot holes but $500 million to subsidise electric vehicles. Plenty more money for charging stations. It may help hold the teal seats, but will lose the state. Then there's the speed camera issue. That one alone will lose enough votes to change the government. But hospitals are the NSW Government's very strong suite, and a major strength if promoted well during the election.
A contrast: My wife broke an ankle in WA. Only a city hospital could do the job, we were told, but getting from the Esperance country hospital to Perth was at our expense!
Perth public hospitals were all full, but luckily we had private cover, and after some huffing and puffing, a slot was found at St John of God.
In Wagga six years later, my wife broke the other ankle, and on a Saturday afternoon. Straight to Wagga Base via ambulance, into surgery with a local surgeon, out three days later for home recuperation. Excellent job done. Five stars, Wagga Base!
A comparison with Victoria would be a vote winner, but voters don't read statistics.
Something I didn't know as I sat in considerable distress in my Wagga Base bed: NSW had its deadliest COVID day on Christmas Eve - 49 deaths. I had - thank God - a "non-COVID virus". Unnamed. Some common virus. I can't even claim that I beat the celebrity virus! My problems started as a simple sore throat with dry coughing.
When my temperature soared it was time for the ambulance. The ambulance driver had apparently told emergency that I was more than 39 degrees, so I was hustled into a booth to spend a very uncomfortable night with the usual tubes and electrical connections.
I had been to the new Wagga Base emergency department previously, when the hospital was very new. I wasn't as impressed as I could have been.
This time? Everyone seems to have their act together. Every member of the nursing team was absolutely wonderful - and I mean every member. The doctors were thorough, even to the point of contacting Dr Jane Hill at the cancer care centre to compare notes about my lung scan.
Naming my trouble was elusive, but the treatment seemed to work, and I am now home trying to recover - lethargic, headaches, waiting as the antibiotics take their patient way back to my good health.
Those dreams of a wonderful family Christmas Day perhaps kept me buoyant, but with a one-year old grandson in the mix, I couldn't even enjoy each one's homecoming for fear of spreading something. There could be no close contact - unbearable punishment when our youngest grandchild was making a rare visit.
Meanwhile, being at home, awaiting recovery, I have thought much about life in general as an old person. I must have had a charmed life until about 70, and then leukaemia, and the complications that followed. But I always recovered, even if the chemo recovery seemed to be very long.
My age now matters, of course. Australia is going through one of those sudden COVID periods, not surprising when people have been crowding together for Christmas functions, sports events like the cricket, and Boxing Day sales. COVID hasn't gone away.
During my current hospital episode I had three COVID tests. I am fully vaccinated, but apparently COVID favours the old, and I don't want to be one of its friends!
But if I get ill, I am confident that the team at Wagga Base will do what needs to be done. In the end, beautiful facilities only work if they have beautiful, cheery people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.