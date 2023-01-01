A huge pat on the back for Wagga Base Hospital

This is not just a shallow flag-waving for the current government, due to face election in just a couple of months. I think the government is gone - no money for pot holes but $500 million to subsidise electric vehicles. Plenty more money for charging stations. It may help hold the teal seats, but will lose the state. Then there's the speed camera issue. That one alone will lose enough votes to change the government. But hospitals are the NSW Government's very strong suite, and a major strength if promoted well during the election.