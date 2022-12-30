Letters: Have we given up hope of reducing COVID-19's spread?

Over the past 7-10 days, three people have died on roads in the Riverina.
Those terrible accidents made the local news on radio, television, and were major stories in the local newspapers. Because of these accidents and the pending holiday period we were bombarded with safety driving, no drink driving, obeying speed limits, double demerit points and the list goes on.
In small print on page 16 of The Daily Advertiser 24/12, the statistics showed 78 people (yes 78) died during the past week from COVID-19 in NSW.
The article covered half a page, however there was not one piece of advice or a reminder about how to keep safe and maybe even save a life or two. I guess someone (our government?) has given up hope of reducing the spread of this pandemic.
Last year, trying to woo votes in Queensland and return favour to the coal industry, Barnaby Joyce proposed a 500 km $5 billion inland rail extension to Gladstone.
This was despite the Inland Rail Gladstone Link Prefeasibility Study concluding that "an extension to Gladstone would not be economically viable" and Shipping Australia stating it would be far cheaper to "leave it on the ship." And 31 years ago, it was Gough Whitlam who said, "There are no cities in the world as close to each other with such large population as Sydney and Melbourne which are linked by so bad a railway."
So, it was pleasing to read an inland rail case that makes economic sense. Academic Philip Laird proposes to straighten and improve the existing line, so it is suitable for 170km/h tilt trains, thereby cutting the travel time between Sydney and Melbourne from 11 hours to six ("Spirited approach sought on trains", The Daily Advertiser 29/12).
Laird has estimated his plan would only cost "in the billions of dollars, not tens of billions" required for high-speed rail projects, and could be running within four years.
Introducing a law, as France has done to reduce emissions, requiring people to travel by train for short trips rather than fly, would also help ensure the fast train was well used.
Peaceful protests are perfectly legal and acceptable.
Lately, there have been protests in museums and art galleries, on roads and on bridges etc, that have been peaceful and apparently non-violent except that the protesters glue their hands to the art displays, throw paint on works of art and block traffic by adhering themselves to the roads.
These people are a minority group of dissidents who want the climate to change.
They want the general public and the government to bow down to their demands.
They think that they are right and everybody else is wrong.
They don't like being punished for damaging property or blocking traffic.
If they glue themselves to walls or pavements, they should be allowed to stay there until the glue disintegrates, then they can walk away.
