Letters: Have we given up hope of reducing COVID-19's spread?

This was despite the Inland Rail Gladstone Link Prefeasibility Study concluding that "an extension to Gladstone would not be economically viable" and Shipping Australia stating it would be far cheaper to "leave it on the ship." And 31 years ago, it was Gough Whitlam who said, "There are no cities in the world as close to each other with such large population as Sydney and Melbourne which are linked by so bad a railway."